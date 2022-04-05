Government’s online divorce portal could crash as ‘no fault’ divorce laws come into play

Landmark reforms allowing for “no fault divorce” could lead surge in the number divorce filings that could crash the government’s new online divorce portal, lawyers have warned.

The introduction of new laws, allowing married couples to divorce amicably without blaming either partner, could see a jump in the number of divorces due to a release of pent-up demand.

The new laws, which come into effect today, are set come as the biggest shakeup to UK divorce laws in more than 50 years.

The reforms come as a major turnaround from previous policy which required husbands and wives to put forward specific grounds for a divorce.

Under the previous laws, first introduced in 1969, couples were required to state one of five official reasons – including adultery, unreasonable behavior, desertion, or separation – in order to get a divorce.

The new legislation is set to make the divorce process more amicable, by removing any requirements to attribute blame for the divorce.

Law Society president I. Stephanie Boyce said: “We are delighted that the divorce system – unchanged for more than 50 years – will finally be modernised to reflect the society we live in”

“No fault divorce will cut unnecessary conflict from the separation process – allowing couples to move on amicably.”

“This divorce reform will bring our marriage laws into the 21st century and ensure that, in the future, separating couples and their children do not suffer unnecessary conflict.”