Any relaxation of face mask rules by the government on 21 June must include public transport to avoid the sector facing long-term stigma, according to a transport business body.

Tom Bartosak-Harlow, from the Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT), told PA that “we need to see public transport moving at the same pace as the rest of the country”.

Government figures are still optimistic that the 21 June target for dropping most if not all England restrictions is still on track.

The exact details of the next step in the roadmap will be guided by a Michael Gove-led review into social distancing, which could drop mandatory face masks.

“If you no longer have to wear a face covering in certain situations such as hospitality and retail but you do on public transport, we think that would undermine confidence in public transport,” Bartosak-Harlow said.

“If people have this view that going on a bus or a coach carries a greater risk of catching Covid, in the longer term that will encourage people to use their car.

“We’re going to need that additional capacity if you ease restrictions, as we’re going to see more people travelling.”

There is uncertainty over whether the government will push ahead with its plan to ease restrictions further on 21 June as Covid cases and hospitalisations rise.

Several government scientific advisers have come out to call for a delay to the roadmap, however yesterday’s toll of 0 Covid-19 deaths has emboldened some Tory backbenchers to say there is no need for a delay.

Number 10 indicated yesterday that everything was still on track to lift restrictions on 21 June.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson told LBC this morning that yesterday’s zero deaths figure was “promising”.

“But we can’t be complacent, we continue to be careful and we’ve got to make sure we continue to get vaccinated,” he said.