Government to review 14-day quarantine plan every three weeks

The government will review its 14-day quarantine measure for incoming travellers to the UK every three weeks, the prime minister’s spokesman has said.

Speaking at a briefing for journalists, the spokesman said: “Any changes brought in will be subject to a rolling review every three weeks to ensure they are in line with the latest scientific advice and that they remain effective and necessary.”

The plan, which was announced by Boris Johnson last Sunday, has caused some confusion, especially after it was later announced that there would be an exemption for travellers from France.

However, the government then said there was no such exemption, and that talks between the two countries over the issue were ongoing.

Speaking to Sky News, culture secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed that this was the case.

He said: “We did say we’re having constructive discussions with the French about quarantine – and that is what’s going on.”

Dowden added that the measures might not apply to lorry drivers, as had previously been reported by the Times:

“The reason for allowing some exemptions is to keep the economy going. If we didn’t apply quarantine exemptions to lorry drivers, we wouldn’t be able to get all the freight we need from France from the rest of Europe to Britain.

“We’re taking some sensible, proportionate exemptions to it and of course all the other restrictions will continue to apply to lorry drivers, but it’s just to help the flow of traffic that seems a suitable measure to take.”

The plan has met with dismay from the UK’s airlines and airports, who have said it will hamper the country’s economic recovery from the crisis.

The chief executives of Ryanair and IAG, which owns British Airways, have both slammed the plans.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s chief, said that it was “nonsense” and people would not follow it.

Willie Walsh of IAG said that BA would have to review its plans to increase service levels in July if such measures came into effect.

Heathrow Airport will this week begin thermal screening trials in order to try to find an alternative solution.