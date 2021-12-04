Government to introduce new drugs strategy focused on ‘diversion’

The government will announce a new drugs strategy on Monday overhauling the drug recovery and treatment system.

The announcement is expected to pledge £700m over three years to tackle problem drug use and issues surrounding drug gangs, the BBC reported this afternoon.

Measures will include a large focus on diversion, a tactic designed to remove drug users from the criminal justice system and get them into healthcare.

It will form part of a wider week of law and order announcements for the government.

The diversion strategy is expected to introduce short prison sentences for drug use, and less emphasis on prosecuting people caught with substances.

The Times reported drug treatment courses could be offered to those whose offending was fuelled by drugs, giving people the option of changing their behaviour or facing tougher punishments.