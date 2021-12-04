New legislation to criminalise catcalling expected in Parliament next week

(Photo: Getty Images)

A review of hate crime legislation is expected to be proposed, asking the government to consider criminalising public sexual harassment following years of campaigning by women’s rights groups, and the recent Sarah Everard case.

The Law Commission, the body that recommends legal changes, will make the proposal as part of its review into the law in relation to hate crime, which was ordered three years ago. It is expected to be released next week.

A new offence of public sexual harassment could be introduced, but misogyny was not likely to be made a hate crime because of concerns it would be ineffective, a Whitehall source told the Daily Telegraph.

However, the legislation would include cat calling and making derogatory comments to women on the street.