Government scientist resigns after breaking lockdown to meet his lover

Government scientist, Professor Neil Ferguson, has resigned from his advisory position after the Telegraph revealed he had broken social distancing rules to meet his married lover.

Professor Ferguson, who leads a team at Imperial College London, reportedly allowed a woman to visit him in lockdown while advising the public to social distance.

The epidemiologist had worked on producing research which prompted Boris Johnson to enforce a nationwide lockdown.

Ferguson told the Telegraph: “I accept I made an error of judgment and took the wrong course of action. I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in SAGE [the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies].”

“I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms.”

“I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic.”

“The Government guidance is unequivocal, and is there to protect all of us.”

Antonia Staats travelled across London to spend time with Ferguson, according to the Telegraph. He had only just finished a two-week period of self-isolation after testing positive for the virus.

The newspaper reported that the first of Staat’s visits, on 30 March, had coincided with a public warning by the Ferguson that the one-week old lockdown measures would have to remain until June.

A week before this first meeting, the deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries and health secretary Matt Hancock clarified that couples not living together could not meet up during the lockdown.

She then visited Ferguson again on 8 April. This was despite reportedly telling friends she had suspected her husband had symptoms of coronavirus.

Ferguson sat on Sage as well as the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), which advises the chief medical officer and health department.

His team’s work had modelled research which prompted Britain’s lockdown, after it claimed more than half a million Britons would die without the measures.

Last month, Scotland’s chief medical officer resigned after visiting her second home and breaching lockdown rules.

