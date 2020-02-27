Government launches review to protect future of radio

The government today outlined plans for a review aimed at protecting the future of radio amid growing pressure from new technology and listening habits.



The digital radio and audio review will address changing trends in the UK audio market, including the rise of smart speakers and streaming services.



Its terms of reference, agreed with industry partners, focus on how to ensure radio remains viable in the future, assessing potential future listener trends and making recommendations to bolster the UK’s audio industry and promote innovations.



“Ever since Chelmsford in Essex became the birthplace of radio in 1920, Radio has demonstrated its ability to adapt and compete with new technologies,” said John Whittingdale, minister of state for media and data.



“I’m very pleased to bring together key partners so that we can collectively look ahead to ensure a vibrant and sustainable future for the UK’s cherished radio and audio sector.”



The UK’s radio industry has enjoyed a run of good form in recent years, with particular growth among commercial stations.



Listeners on average consume over 20 hours of radio per week and 87 per cent of the adult population listens to live audio every week, according to the latest figures from industry body Rajar.



In May 2018 listening via digital platforms overtook analogue listening for the first time, sparking government plans for a review. Digital radio listening now accounts for 58.5 per cent of all listening.



Matthew Evans, director of markets at Tech UK, said: “We are looking forward to working with government and broadcasters, alongside other key stakeholders from the supply chain on this.



“We must address the challenges and explore the opportunities of the ever-diversifying audio delivery and devices landscape on behalf of our members.”

