Government launches consulation on new transport solutions

The government has today launched a consultation on the UK’s transport laws in an attempt to make the country’s journeys “greener, easier and smarter” through new technology.

The review will be accompanied by £90m in funding for three new “Future Transport Zones” where new modes of transport will be trialled.

The three zones will be in Portsmouth and Southampton, the West of England Combined Authority, and Derby and Nottingham.

Innovations to be tested include booking platforms which will allow passengers to book one journey across multiple types of transport through one click, as well as self-driving cars and delivery drones.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are on the cusp of a transport revolution. Emerging technologies are ripping up the rulebook and changing the way people and goods move forever.

“Our groundbreaking Future of Transport programme marks the biggest review of transport laws in a generation and will pave the way for exciting new transport technology to be tested, cementing the UK’s position as a world-leading innovator”.

As part of the consultation the government will also look into the role that e-scooters could play in local transport, including making sure that they are safe for road use.

The government will also consider user requirements for the vehicles, such as whether users will need to be over a certain age, hold a license, or wear a helmet.

In response to the announcement, Alan Clarke, UK government affairs director at e-scooter firm Lime said: “This is great news for UK towns and cities, we’re delighted that the Government is exploring offering greener ways to travel.

Shared electric scooters are a safe, emission-free, affordable and convenient way of getting around. They help take cars off the road with around a quarter of e-scooter trips replacing a car journey – cutting congestion and reducing air pollution.