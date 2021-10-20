Government deletes net zero paper criticising business travel

A government research paper pushing to stigmatise international business flights and promote domestic tourism has been hastily deleted.

The report focused on changing public behaviour to reach net zero climate targets.

On the basis that ‘social norms are contagious’, it wanted to change the perception of in-person business meetings involving international flights.

It believed they should be portrayed as a sign of “immoral indulgence or embarrassment” rather than importance.

The recommendations were written by the Behavioural insights Unit, commonly known as the ‘Nudge Unit”.

For domestic tourism, it argued that boosting rail infrastructure alongside promoting the idea as attractive could influence public attitudes.

The department for business, energy and industrial strategy initially published the report.

It then removed without explanation before Alex Chapman, senior researcher at the New Economis foundation, re-published it online.

The paper also called for shifting dietary habits towards plant-based foods and a tax on producers of ‘high-carbon foods” to promote local diets.