SURI: Sustainable toothbrush brand backed by Innocent Drinks’ founder with fresh funding

SURI was founded in May 2022.

Sustainable toothbrush brand SURI has raised an extra £6m through a Series A funding round.

The London-based company has secured the backing of existing investor JamJar, which was set up by Innocent Drinks founders Richard Reed, Jon Wright and Adam Balon alongside Katie Marraché.

JamJar, which has previously backed the likes of Deliveroo, co-led the round alongside V3 Ventures.

The round also saw participation from DMG Ventures and further investment from seed backer Hambro Perks.

SURI was founded by Procter & Gamble alumni Mark Rushmore and Gyve Safavi and plans to use the round to accelerate the brand’s growth, developing new products and expanding its international team.

The company launched in May 2022 and said it achieved sales of more than £10m in 2023.

Co-founder and CCO Mark Rushmore said: “It’s a real achievement, and testament to our product, to secure funding in the current climate, and we feel incredibly fortunate to have the backing of investors who believe in SURI’s vision.

“We’ve created a product that looks beautiful, gives you a dentist-approved clean and is designed to last.

“The response so far has been astounding and proves that we’ve created something consumers really want, signalling a shift in behaviours and attitudes towards sustainability.”

Co-founder and CEO Gyve Safavi added: “We started SURI with one main aim; to create sustainable, beautiful and convenient alternatives to everyday personal care products.

“We’re proud of how far we’ve come in under two years, and are grateful to the amazing people who have helped us get here.

“We’re just getting started, and remain focused on creating delightful experiences for our customers.”