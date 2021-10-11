Government cuts deal with CF Fertilisers to ensure industries have ensured CO2 supply

The government has cut a deal with carbon dioxide (CO2) producer CF Fertilisers to ensure industries have an ensured supply of the gas.

CF Fertilisers, which producers some 60 per cent of the UK’s commercial CO2, has agreed a price with suppliers to “enable it to continue operating while global gas prices remain high, drawing on support from industry and delivering value for money for the taxpayer.”

The deal, which is valid until January next year, will see key practices like food processing and nuclear power be supplied with CO2 amid a global price surge.

More to follow.