Government creates coronavirus ‘taskforces’ to aid reopening

The UK government has created five new “taskforces” to develop guidelines on how businesses across Britain can safely reopen.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the weekend laid out the government’s “roadmap” for lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Non-essential shops could be opened from 1 June, so long as it is safe and they can meet safety guidelines. Others businesses such as pubs and restaurants are unlikely to open until July at the earliest.

The taskforces have been created to work out the guidelines that businesses in specific sectors would have to follow to reopen. The sectors are pubs and restaurants; non-essential retail; recreation and leisure; places of worship; and international aviation.

They will engage with “stakeholders” in each sector including union representatives and industry bodies. The groups will try to thrash out guidelines on coronavirus safety in the workplace.

The secretary of state for which oversees the relevant sector will chair its taskforce. For example, business secretary Alok Sharma will lead on pubs and restaurants and non-essential retail. Culture secretary Oliver Downden will chair the taskforce on recreation.

The government has said non-essential businesses will only reopen “when the science allows”. To that end, the chief scientific adviser may be on any of the taskforces as a standing member.

On Sunday, Johnson told workers that cannot do their jobs from home to get in touch with their employers to ask about returning to work. This has meant building sites and factories are restarting operations this week.

However, he has faced criticism from the Labour party and unions, which want more clarity on the rights of workers that feel they are being put in danger.

Non-essential retailers such as clothes shops may open from June, if the coronavirus infection rate allows it.

Businesses such as pubs, theatres, and cafes are unlikely to open until July at the earliest, as they require closer interaction.