One of the UK’s largest business lobby groups has slammed the government for “eroding trust” with the private sector thanks to a slew of anonymous briefings and rumours over Covid restrictions.

The British Chambers of Commerce said “speculation and rumour have badly eroded trust between Westmisnter, local government and our businesses communities”, adding that the private sector needs “to see a [Covid] exit strategy to prevent economic paralysis”.

Read more: Coronavirus: London escapes new restrictions as PM announces alert system

Boris Johnson unveiled the government’s new three-tier Covid alert system today, which is set to see new restrictions imposed in many areas in the North and North West.

London will be put into the lowest grade category, medium risk, and will not have any new restrictions beyond the already in place 10pm hospitality curfew and ban on more than six people meeting.

Liverpool will be put into the highest category on Wednesday, very high risk, meaning that most hospitality venues will shut and social mixing will be banned.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

The announcement came after weeks of speculation and anonymous government briefings to the press about the potential of new local lockdowns or other draconian measures.

British Chambers of Commerce Adam Marshall said there needed to be more clarity from the government to ensure businesses in London are able to prepare for future restrictions.

“At a time when clarity and transparency are critical, local business leaders must be more deeply involved in decision-making, so that the real-world consequences for livelihoods and communities are understood,” he said.

“The introduction of any new restrictions must go hand-in-hand with the appropriate level of financial support, both now and into the future.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer echoed Marshall’s sentiments, saying that “repeated leaks and briefings to newspapers” has “fatally eroded public confidence just when we need it the most”.

Read more: Sketch: How to communicate effectively (according to the UK government)

London’s designation as being medium risk has saved businesses in the capital from being hamstrung by further restrictions.

However, if the capital is placed into the high risk category then thousands of businesses will be hit as new restrictions will clamp down on household mixing.

While Rishi Sunak announced more support for local areas facing restrictions, some experts have claimed they will be not enough to save many jobs.

Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London Corporation, said the country needs to “find a way to live” with the virus to protect the economy.

Read more: Cultural bailout: Which London arts venues will get a share of the £275m rescue fund?

“Employers have dedicated considerable resources to deliver Covid-secure workplaces and to restore confidence among their staff,” she said.

“A blanket recommendation to work from home over any significant length of time risks stalling the capital’s recovery and damaging long-term competitiveness.

“Hibernating through the winter is not an option for our economy.”