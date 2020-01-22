Government confirms probe into Daily Mail takeover of i newspaper

The government today confirmed that it will launch an investigation into the Daily Mail’s £50m takeover of the i newspaper amid public interest concerns.



Culture secretary Nicky Morgan has issued a public interest intervention notice over fears the tie-up will impact the “sufficient plurality of viewpoints” in UK newspapers.



The notice will spark a report from both the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and media regulator Ofcom.



Earlier this month the government said it was “minded” to intervene in the deal and called for submissions from Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) and i newspaper owner JPI Media.



In a written statement today Morgan said she had noted the two companies’ assurances that the i will remain editorially independent, including through the use of commercial incentives.



“However, I continue to believe that it may be the case that the public interest consideration of sufficient plurality of viewpoints in newspapers is relevant to this merger,” she said.



The competition watchdog has already issued an initial enforcement order over the media merger, which was announced at the end of November.



The order, also known as a hold separate arrangement, means the Daily Mail’s parent company will be forced to run the i independently until competition concerns have been satisfied.



In its submission DMGT, which also owns Metro, said a delay caused by an Ofcom report would prevent it from making financial investments at the i.



However, the government dismissed these concerns, saying the commercial impact was “not something that can be taken into account under the media merger regime”.



The CMA and Ofcom have until 13 March to publish their reports, after which the government will issue an update.

