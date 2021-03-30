Government backtracks over £23m NHS data deal with Palantir

The government has backtracked over a £23m deal with secretive US tech giant Palantir to process sensitive health data following a legal battle over transparency.

Palantir first began working with the NHS in March last year as part of efforts to tap into a vast data store of health information to help tackle the pandemic.

But the short-term contract was extended for two more years in December in a deal worth £23.5m.

Campaigners at political website Open Democracy, which describes Palantir as a “spy tech” firm, sued the government over the extension, citing concerns about “mission creep well beyond the pandemic”.

The group today hailed an “important victory”, saying the government had agreed not to extend Palantir’s contract beyond Covid without consulting the public.

Ministers have also agreed to engage the public about whether firms such as Palantir should be allowed to hold long-term NHS contracts.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.

The NHS has said that all health data handled under the deal is “pseudonymised, anonymised or aggregated and therefore does not identify any individual”.

But campaigners have complained about a lack of transparency over how the deals were struck, as well as over health secretary Matt Hancock’s longer-term plan for the NHS.

In a statement today Open Democracy said there were “many more battles to fight”.

“We still need full transparency on the Palantir deal: the government continues to refuse to lift key redactions on what data is being fed into Palantir’s datastore,” it said.

“We need to know that the public consultation they’ve promised is far-reaching, not just a box-ticking exercise.”

Colorado-based Palantir, which was founded by outspoken billionaire Peter Thiel in 2003 with support from the CIA, has frequently come under scrutiny from privacy groups.

The notoriously secretive company has previously attracted criticism for its involvement with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Trump administration, helping to target undocumented immigrants.