Government agrees £825m loan to finish Crossrail

The government has agreed a £825m loan to finance the completion Crossrail train link, Grant Shapps today announced.

Writing on Twitter, Shapps said that the loan was a “fair dal for taxpayers across the UK”.

The loan takes the total cost of the project, which has been plagued by difficulties over its lifespan, to £18.6bn.

The new funding comes weeks after Transport for London’s commissioner Andy Byford wrote to the government asking for immediate emergency financing to keep the project on track.

Without an extra £80m, Byford said that Crossrail risked having to be “mothballed”.

City Hall’s deputy mayor for transport Heidi Alexander said that she was “relieved” that the negotiations had resulted in a deal.

However, TfL officials said that the cost to complete Crossrail was now expected to exceed the £2.2bn in extra funding agreed with the government in 2018.

They said that they would continue to work on reducing the shortfall.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Securing this financing package enables us to press full steam ahead with getting the central section of the Elizabeth line open as soon as possible.

“The Government have insisted London must pay the shortfall – despite the overwhelming majority of the tax income that will result from Crossrail going to the Treasury.

“This is another example of London supporting the country way over and above the help we get from this Government.”

Funding comes two years after Crossrail due to open

It comes nearly two years after the rail link, which is also known as the Elizabeth Line, was due to open.

The rail line will run east to west, connecting Heathrow Airport with London’s financial centre in the Square Mile.

It will also connect to the north-south HS2 rail route at Old Oak Common in north west London.

When fully open, TfL says that the Elizabeth line will increase central London’s rail capacity by 10 per cent, able to carry more than half a million passengers per day and will support new journeys through central London out to Essex and Berkshire.

The new railway is expected to support thousands of new homes and new jobs and will boost the UK economy by £42bn.

In last week’s National Infrastructure Strategy, the government said that it was committed to finishing Crossrail, which is now expected to open in 2022.

Back in August, it was warned that the project would cost £17.8bn – £450m more than previously budgeted in November 2019.

Originally, Crossrail was due to cost £14.9bn, but delays to the construction process have seen costs spiral.

Negotiations over a new funding package for Crossrail were conducted separately to talks over emergency support for TfL, which dissolved into a bitter dispute over the state of the transport network’s finances.

Despite the exchange of blows between Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan, a £1.8bn rescue package was eventually agreed.