Siemens to invest £100m and secure over 800 jobs

Siemens’ factory has produced parts for the Elizabeth Line.

Siemens is to invest £100m in a “centre of manufacturing excellence” in Wiltshire.

The new facility will replace the company’s current Chippenham factory, which has provided parts and signalling systems since the 19th century for projects as diverse as the Elizabeth Line, North Wales Coast and Birmingham New Street.

The new centre is expected to be operational by 2026 and will be home to more than 800 employees.

Joint CEO of Siemens Mobility UK & Ireland, Rob Morris, said: “This €115m investment is a strong commitment to Chippenham and our country.

“Siemens Mobility’s Chippenham site, along with our 30 sites across the country, has been transforming rail, travel, and transport in Britain – and it will continue to do so with cloud-based rail technology connecting the real and the digital worlds, digitalising rail.

“We are very excited to soon start construction of one of the most sophisticated rail factories, digital engineering and R&D sites in the UK, supporting local jobs and skills for the future. There’s a piece of Britain in everything we build.”

Siemens’ investment comes on the same day that the UK Government announced over £360m will be invested in advanced manufacturing and the life sciences, securing thousands of jobs.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt added: “This new commitment from Siemens is a big boost for Britain’s world-class manufacturing sector and shows our plan for the UK to be the best place to invest and grow a business is working.

“This digital technology will improve the safety, reliability and connectivity of our railways and drive sustainable opportunities in higher-paid jobs and exports – as part of our plan to grow our economy.”