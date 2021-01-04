Google workers to form union after string of protests

Hundreds of Google employees in the US have formed a union, marking a rare example of organisation in Silicon Valley.

More than 200 staff members have signed up to the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU), which also represents other companies owned by Google’s parent group.

The union, which is supported by the Communications Workers of America, is the first of its kind in the company’s history.

It follows a spate of activism by Google employees over recent years, who have protested against issues including pay, harassment and ethics.

In 2018 thousands of employees staged a walkout in protest at multi-million-dollar payouts granted to executives accused of sexual harassment in the workplace.

The National Labor Relations Board last month issued a complaint against Google, accusing it of violating labour law through surveillance, intimidation and illegal firings.

“This union builds upon years of courageous organizing by Google workers,” said programme manager Nicki Anselmo.

“From fighting the ‘real names’ policy, to opposing Project Maven, to protesting the egregious, multi-million dollar payouts that have been given to executives who’ve committed sexual harassment, we’ve seen first-hand that Alphabet responds when we act collectively.

“Our new union provides a sustainable structure to ensure that our shared values as Alphabet employees are respected even after the headlines fade.”

The AWU said it is open to all workers, highlighting that half of Alphabet employees are temps or contractors, meaning they are not entitled to the same benefits as full-time employees.

However, the union is only open to staff members in the US and Canada.

The move sets a significant precedent for the tech industry, with Silicon Valley companies traditionally resisting attempts to unionise.

Google has been contacted for comment.