Google: Parent firm Alphabet announces 12,000 sackings worldwide as CEO Sundar Pichai takes ‘full responsibility’

Google’s parent company Alphabet has become the latest tech company to announce a raft of redundancies across its global workforce.

The tech giant said today that it would cut 6 per cent of its global workforce, around 12,000 people worldwide.

“I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here,” said chief executive Sundar Pichai in an internal memo shared with Reuters.

The layoffs will impact Alphabet’s staff first, with the memo saying the group has already contacted those affected.

More to follow…