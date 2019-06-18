Google Calendar down: Worldwide outage hits users

@googlecalendar Get your shit together please, I'd like to work today — Adam Raphael Cress (@Cresstation) June 18, 2019

Google Calendar is down so let's all just pretend we have no meetings and have a happy/productive afternoon. Cool? — Mike Rolfe (@mrrolfe) June 18, 2019

"Google Calendar is down, so work might as well be canceled"https://t.co/4k74yUPMi1 — Laura Estill (@Laura_Estill) June 18, 2019

Google Calendar has suffered an outage, leaving desktop users with no idea what meeting they should be rushing to next. The Calendar tool, used by millions of overly busy office workers worldwide, is currently down. Google’s G Suite status page marked the Calendar orange, meaning it is suffering from service disruption. “We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Calendar,” Google said.“We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.”The news sent a chill down the spine of everybody who relies on the electronic diary for guiding them from one long, drawn out meeting to the next.The lack of Google Calendar sparked the thinnest of hopes among office workers that their afternoon meetings simply wouldn’t be able to go ahead.Online outage tracker Down Detector showed the outage is affecting several countries, including the UK, parts of Europe, Japan, Brazil and the US.