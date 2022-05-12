Goodyear blimp to cruise over central London today

The iconic Goodyear blimp will be seen in the skies above London today and tomorrow.

The world’s most famous tyre advert is set to make an appearance above a host of London landmarks.

A fixture at major US sports events, the blimp will also be making an appearance at a motor racing event at Brands Hatch this weekend.

The Goodyear Blimp operating in Europe is a Goodyear-branded Zeppelin NT semi-rigid airship.

It will move from the UK to Germany and then France where it will provide aerial coverage of the Le Mans 24-hour race.