Goodbye, Hilal: Saudi Pro League ends Neymar deal which cost £37m per game

Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal reported to have cost the Saudi Pro League side more than £250m.

It will go down as one of the most expensive failed experiments in world football, with Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal reported to have cost the Saudi Pro League side more than £250m.

But after 17 months, a meagre seven games and only one goal, the Brazil international, 32, looks bound for a return to his homeland after agreeing to terminate his contract.

Neymar is expected to rejoin his boyhood club Santos, where he became a global star before moving to Europe with Barcelona and, later, Paris Saint-Germain. 

Al-Hilal paid €90m (£78m) for the forward in August 2023, at the height of the Saudi Pro League’s drive to recruit big-name players from European football

His two-year contract was reported to be worth up to €150m (£129m) per season, meaning his pay so far has reached an estimated €213m/£183m. 

On top of that, the Champions League winner was enticed to Riyadh with a new home complete with staff and the use of a private plane, among other perks.

Confirming the termination, Al-Hilal said: “The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided at Al-Hilal, and wish the player success in his career.”

How Neymar cost Al-Hilal £600k per minute

Neymar, who turns 33 next month, has played just twice this season for the current Saudi Pro League leaders following an injury-ravaged first year at Al-Hilal. 

He managed five appearances last term and a solitary goal but was overshadowed by teammate and former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 28 strikes in 28 games.

That means Neymar has cost Al-Hilal around £37m per game and approximately £610,000 per minute. 

He was already the most expensive footballer ever, having cost PSG €222m/£200m to release him from his contract at Barcelona in 2017. The fee remains a world record.

