Goldman Sachs halts non-essential business travel over coronavirus

Goldman Sachs has told its staff to postpone all non-essential international business travel due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to a memo seen by City A.M.



In the memo, Goldman said it was extending its “precautionary measures” related to the outbreak and expanding its self-isolation policy, as international businesses move to contain the spread of the outbreak.



“Effective immediately, all non-essential international business travel should be postponed,” said the memo. “All international travel will require divisional chief operating officer approval.”



Goldman said it will now restrict business travel to and within all of Italy, and that additional restrictions were in place covering travel to Iran. The bank had already imposed restrictions for travel to China and South Korea.



All staff who have visited the countries or had close contact with individuals who have will be required to self-isolate and stay out of Goldman’s office for at least 14 days.



Global businesses including Google, Amazon, Apple and BP have introduced limits or bans on staff travel in a bid to contain the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.



Businesses including Chevron, Crossrail, OMD and Baker McKenzie have asked staff in their London offices to work from home as a precaution.



Earlier today, London school Wimbledon College said it would be closed for at least a week after a staff member contracted coronavirus following a trip to Italy.

