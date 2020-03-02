The FTSE 100 surged as it opened today after central banks including the Bank of England vowed to take measures to protect their economies from the coronavirus outbreak.

London’s blue chip index surged 2.6 per cent in early trading as it sought to shake off a week of losses that wiped £200bn off the FTSE 100.

Read more: Could coronavirus push global stock markets into bear territory?

Read more: Coronavirus: Asian stocks turn green on Bank of Japan stimulus pledge

Bank statement lifts FTSE 100, hurts pound

The Bank of England today pledged to take “all necessary steps” to uphold the British economy’s stability in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

A Bank spokesperson added: “The Bank continues to monitor developments and is assessing its potential impacts on the global and UK economies and financial systems.”



The Bank continues to monitor developments and is assessing its potential impacts on the global and UK economies and financial systems. The Bank is working closely with HM Treasury and the FCA – as well as our international partners – to ensure all necessary steps are taken to protect financial and monetary stability. Bank of England spokesperson

That led sterling to fall as expectations of an interest rate cut to boost consumer spending rose.



The pound slipped 0.25 per cent to $1.279 in early trading.



By 8.40am the FTSE 100 had climbed to 6,754.8 points, up 175 points from Friday’s dramatic close. Last week the FTSE 100 booked huge falls almost every day as the number of coronavirus cases surged.

Today’s risers included Rentokil, up 5.6 per cent, and FTSE 100 pharma giant Hikma, also up 5.6 per cent.

Airline stocks continue to fall on FTSE 100

But airlines continued to suffer. British Airways owner International Airlines Group (IAG) sank six per cent to 442.8p. Last week it warned of an incalculable profit hit in the wake of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Easyjet also fell 2.5 per cent as it cancelled Italy flights as people opted not to fly to the Covid-19 hotspot.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould also said bargain hunting had lifted FTSE 100 shares.

“Markets typically rise on interest rate cuts,” he pointed out.

“The Bank of England, Bank of Japan and Federal Reserve have all indicated a willingness to provide support, implying coordinated action from central banks.

“There is a semi-reversal of last week’s sector trends. Healthcare and infrastructure-related stocks [are] no longer in favour and heavily sold-off industrial and mining stocks [are] leading the charge upwards.”

European stocks rise on stimulus hopes

France’s Cac also jumped 1.5 per cent. And Germany’s Dax enjoyed a 1.4 per cent climb as traders breathed a sigh of relief over European stocks.

“Expectations for monetary and fiscal stimulus are shooting higher,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said. “This will offer some respite to financial markets.”

However, the coronavirus outbreak continued to climb over the weekend. The rate of deaths slowed in China but around the world the death toll hit 3,048. And the number of coronavirus infections approached the 90,000 mark.

Italy saw a 50 per cent spike in its own number of cases despite 11 towns entering lockdown. And the UK’s coronavirus count hit 36 as Scotland recorded its first case.

But FTSE 100 traders pegged their hopes on central banks fighting back against the virus’ ravaging of global stocks.

Read more: Covid-19: PM convenes Cobra committee as UK coronavirus cases hit 36

Bank of Japan and Fed push up stocks

The Bank of Japan pledged to use whatever tools necessary to combat the crisis, including injecting stimulus. That sent the Nikkei and Hang Seng indexes up 0.95 per cent and 0.6 per cent respectively.

That followed Friday’s unscheduled announcement from the US Federal Reserve. Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was monitoring the coronavirus for risks to the US economy.

Markets.com’s Wilson pointed out:

There is definitely an argument that the Fed should step in to stop the rout on Wall Street as this will eventually create a negative feedback loop that feeds into the real economy whatever happens with the virus outbreak itself.

The worry is that the collapse in equity markets leads to problems in the real economy, such as tighter financial conditions, that creates a recession even if the impact from the virus is limited.



China and Italy factory data ‘dreadful’

Spreadex financial analyst Connor Campbell added that central banks’ stimulus statements were “reason enough for the markets to start March in the green”.



Read more: 132 UK companies issue coronavirus warnings as FTSE 100 spirals

“Though they were likely looking for any excuse to do so after suffering their worst week since the financial crisis,” he added.

“What may dictate how the rest of the day goes is the updated manufacturing PMIs – namely if they are significantly revised from the flash readings posted in February.”



Italy’s factory activity slumped for a 17th month in a row in February, today’s PMI data showed. The country has pledged economic stimulus of €3.6bn in response to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases last week. And China’s factories’ output fell at the fastest rate on record in February in the latest sign of coronavirus disruption.

David Madden, market analyst at online trader CMC Markets, called the data “nothing short of dreadful”.

“The shocking reports hammer home the view the global economy could undergo a sizeable economic cooling,” he added. “When [China] undergoes a huge shock, the ripple out effect will be big.

The Italian economy contracted 0.3 per cent in the last quarter of 2019. And Madden said: “In light of the coronavirus fears, you can see why traders are worried about a recession hitting. Italy’s banking system is fragile as it is, the last things it needs is an increase in bad debts.”

FTSE 100 stocks like Diageo and British Airways owner IAG sank last week as they issued coronavirus-related profit warnings.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Boris Johnson today finalise the UK’s coronavirus battle plan with his emergency Cobra committee.