Ex-Goldman Sachs Dogecoin millionaire joins UK healthcare company

A Goldman Sachs manager who quit after making millions from the meme-based, crypto currency Dogecoin has reemerged as the Executive Chairman of a UK healthcare company.

Aziz McMahon will join SpectrumX as Executive Chairman, focussing on investor relations, corporate governance, and the formulation of the company’s new ESG policy. McMahon was formerly the head of emerging market sales at the US investment bank, but he resigned after profiting from Dogecoin’s meteoric rise this year.

Aziz McMahon, an early stage investor in the company, said, “having supported SpectrumX since the outset, I am excited to agree to an executive chairman role.”

“I look forward to ensuring the company continues its path of success as it becomes a public company, adhering to strict ESG standards, including carbon neutrality, transparent investor relations and the highest standards in corporate governance,” he continued.

SpectrumX is a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceuticals firm focused on bringing a new respiratory therapy, known as SPC-069, to market. It also intends to roll out of the most powerful hand sanitiser in the world to the NHS and other healthcare clients.

Damien Hancox, CEO & Co-Founder of SpectrumX commented on McMahon’s appointment.

He said, “as an early-stage cornerstone investor, Aziz has been a key team member and advisor since our inception. We are delighted he has agreed to this appointment, where he will focus his abilities and wealth of experience on the development of our group as we enter this exciting new phase ahead of our listing.”

It is unclear how much money McMahon made from Dogecoin, the world’s ninth largest crypto currency by market cap, before leaving Goldmans after working there for more than 14 years.

However, the coin peaked at a price of $0.74 in May, shortly before McMahon resigned, having surged by 25,054 per cent in one year. Dogecoin has made gains of 4,091 per cent this year to date.

