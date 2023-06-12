Andreessen Horowitz launches London crypto push with first international office

Andreessen Horowitz, co-founded by Marc Andreessen (pitctured) has announced it will open its first international office in London as it kicks off UK crypto push.

Andreessen Horowitz, the storied US venture capital firm, has revealed plans for a major growth push in the UK today with a first international office in London and a crypto accelerator programme to take place next year.

The Silicon Valley investor said the new office in London would open later this year and operate under its crypto division, which manages some $7.6bn of committed capital. The office marks the firm’s first foray outside of the US.

Andreessen Horowitz is also set to launch a Crypto Startup School next which will work alongside UK universities to try and nurture tech talent and start-ups.

The crypto push comes as ministers try and turn the UK into a global hub for the technology and scoop up more investment from the US amid a warpath from US regulators.

Commenting on Andreessen Horowitz’s plans today, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “determined to unlock opportunities for this technology and turn the UK into the world’s Web3 centre.”

“That’s why I am thrilled world-leading investor, Andreessen Horowitz, has decided to open their first international office in the UK – which is testament to our world-class universities and talent and our strong competitive business environment.”

The London office, slated to open later this year, will be led by General Partner, Sriram Krishnan.

Andreessen crypto has invested in a number of UK-based crypto firms including Arweave, Aztec, and Improbable.