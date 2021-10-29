Golden age of freelance: As trust in our bosses drops, external advisors thrive

Given the volatile conditions in practically every market since the outbreak of the pandemic, in March of last year, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced most businesses to make decisions fast.

In fact, the ongoing pandemic has left 6m UK small businesses and 16m jobs in a precarious position, according to recent data from the London Business School.

As a result, many businessowners and executives attempt to successfully weather this crisis.

This uncertainty around the security of our workplace has now left 51 per cent of employees anxious and apprehensive about the soon-coming return to work period, according to data from the London-based Strategy Club.

As such, many are now beginning to question whether their internal decision-makers have the business know-how to not just survive, but thrive post-pandemic.

The research shows that UK workforces sentiments towards in-house leadership have changed significantly, with Covid-19 altering our perception of what management should now look like.

For a starter, 42 per cent of the UK workforce value advice and guidance from outside-in leaders over internal management.

This notion is most prominent amongst young professionals, with over half, or 51 per cent, of 25-34-year-olds agreeing that they are more likely to enact change introduced by external experts, rather than in-house leaders.

In addition, a third of Brits feel their workplace culture has now become stagnant and internal management needs the assistance of external support for businesses progression.

Moreover, a third of businesses owners and employees in the UK agree that to thrive post-pandemic, significant changes within the workplace must be made with the advice and guidance of outside expertise.

“Businesses and business leaders have never before managed such a significant event as Covid-19. And the pandemic has driven a range of unexpected and unbelievable changes in every aspect of a business,” said Justin Small, CEO and founder of the Future Strategy Club.

A third, or 37 per cent, of workers agree that if their employer is to successfully manage the ever-changing workplace post-pandemic, they must bring in assistance from external experts, he pointed out.

These new and ever-changing circumstances demonstrate that today’s business world is more unpredictable and uncertain than it ever has been before.

This means for many businesses that re-designing their leadership models and looking for support from external experts is essential, with the pandemic completely re-defining the workplace,” Small concluded.