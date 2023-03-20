Gold price top $2,000 and Bitcoin gets a bump as investors scramble for safety after Credit Suisse rescue

Gold prices have spiked following UBS’s rescue swoop for beleaguered rival Credit Suisse

Gold’s price climbed near record highs and topped $2000 for the first time in over a year this morning as investors scramble for steady ground following UBS’s rescue of Swiss rival Credit Suisse.

Gold, typically seen as a safe haven asset for investors during market turmoil, has rocketed to trade at around $2,004 in early trading as investors flee tumbling equity markets.

Gold is trading up from around $1880 last Monday when prices were pushed upwards by the fallout of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last weekend.

The pop in prices this morning comes after UBS struck a state-backed $3.25bn deal to buy the beleaguered bank last night amid fears over its stability. Markets globally have been roiled by the move this morning.

The FTSE 100 tumbled 1.6 per cent in early trading in London as bank and oil stocks fell sharply. Shares in HSBC fell nearly five per cent at market open, Barclays fell over six per cent, Natwest over five per cent and LLoyds Banking group nearly four per cent.

The Eurostoxx 50, representing 50 of the biggest listed firms in the Eurozone area, fell more than 1.7 per cent.

Bitcoin has seen a bump in prices today amid the turbulence of the past week. The flagship crypto currency has risen more than 15 per cent in the past five days and is up nearly one per cent today, trading at around $28,348.