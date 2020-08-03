Going back is not an option — so let’s go forwards to work

For decades, working culture has been stuck in a rut.

We have been at the mercy of inflexible antiquated systems, processes and policies which serve a few and don’t include everyone.

So if lockdown has brought us one thing, it’s the opportunity to fix it.

Excitingly, we are finally seeing conversations about who and what needs to change. What’s less exciting is that so many of these conversations seem to start with leadership teams thinking “let’s get back to the office, back to normal, back to work first, and then we will work it out from there”.

There are many things wrong with this attitude. First, nobody is going “back to work” — they are working already, just not in the office. Second, returning to the office just doesn’t feel like a strong starting point to drive change. It feels like a backwards step.

Let’s put it into a different context: would you recommend that someone return to an old girlfriend or boyfriend? An ex-spouse? Or would you advise a friend to go back to an old job? Thought not. Going backward is rarely a positive choice.

So what can we do?

For a start, reframe the narrative. This is about “going forwards to work” — and by thinking this way you will immediately find yourself adopting a positive mindset.

Also, don’t let yourself be intimidated by thinking this is a “going back to the drawing board” situation, which immediately feels unwieldy and overwhelming. It’s not about chucking out everything that came before, but instead taking all of that knowledge, old and new, and determining a best path forwards. There is no pressure to get it right the first time either — it’s about learning and adapting.

Collaboration is key for this “going forwards” approach to work. It’s not the view of the few that’s important: gauge opinion from the whole company, collate some working wisdom, survey how they are feeling and make sure you actually listen and communicate that you are listening with regular updates. Bring people with you on the journey forwards.

Embrace change, and don’t let fear of “we’ve not done it like that before” stop you. Understand that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach and that’s okay too. You may well be able to determine core structures and processes, but be prepared for them to be flexible around the edges.

This pandemic has made us think differently, and this in itself is an opportunity. Can roles shift shape? Can office hours be flexible? Can office space change? Do you need office space at all? Can you support working from home? Are there alternative systems or processes that can be put in place? Is there something you’ve always wanted to try but haven’t felt like it’s the right time? Start with a few of these questions and see where they lead.

Whatever your current situation — as a company leader, employee, or if you are looking for a new role right now — by adopting the mindset of “going forwards to work”, you will immediately be in a much more positive space to drive lasting change.

Main image credit: Getty