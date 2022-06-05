Goals Soccer Centres set to be sold to management by Inflexion Private Equity

Football leisure giant Goals Soccer Centres is set to be sold to its management team by the private equity investor, Inflexion Private Equity.

As reported by Mark Kleinman for Sky News, a deal to offload the 5-a-side football pitch operator is set to be announced within the coming days.

The price is unknown, but reports from last November suggest it could be in the region of £200m.

Goals delisted from the London stock market back in 2019 after it uncovered “improper behaviour” by a number of individuals, meaning it was unable to file its financial results.

Inflexion worked with Goals’ founders to buy the firm through a pre-pack administration in late 2019.

Goals has more than 450 pitches across the UK, with around 700 employees.