Go Betty Go: Pound soars as speculation mounts EU deal is imminent

Reports that a post-Brexit trade deal could emerge sooner rather than later has seen Sterling soar against the dollar.

The pound has hit $1.35 after an EU diplomat told Reuters that a deal would be coming “today or tomorrow.”

Other sources have suggested a deal is imminent.

The Sun is reporting that the last compromise to be struck is around the use of batteries.

The pound is up .8 of a per cent on the Euro, 1.27 per cent on the dollar and 1.05 per cent on the Japanese Yen.

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen are said to be in close contact on a possible deal.

This story is developing and will be updated