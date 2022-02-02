Global travel and tourism industry could grow to $8.6 trillion in 2022

The tourism and travel industry could grow to $8.6tn this year, according to WTTC.

The global travel and tourism industry has finally started to get back on its feet following the pandemic’s disastrous impact.

According to World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) data, the sector’s contribution to the global economy could reach up to $8.6 trillion this year, only 6.4 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels.

As a result of the global vaccination campaign and the ongoing easing of restrictions, new jobs could reach 58 million, one per cent below 2019 levels and up 21.5 per cent on 2020.

“2022 is poised for a strong recovery if governments continue to open up and remove restrictions to travel. Our sector could recover more than 58 million jobs and generate $8.6 trillion which would boost economic recovery around the world,” said Julia Simpson, WTTC’s chief executive. “

As people start travelling again, governments must implement simplified rules, including the use of digital solutions. Travel of the future should be contactless while guaranteeing safety.”

The forecast comes on the same day low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced passenger demand soared in January following the easing of travel restrictions, City A.M. reported.

In January, the Budapest-based airline carried 2.3 million passengers, a 220 per cent jump on January 2021 levels. Its load factor – which measures the percentage available seating capacity filled with passengers – has also gone up 18.6 per cent, from 61 per cent last year to 79.6 per cent today.