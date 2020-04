US stocks have risen sharply at the open and European stocks have turned higher after drug firm Gilead said it had seen positive signs from its experimental coronavirus treatment remdesivir.

Markets climbed despite the sharpest fall in US GDP since the financial crisis. The US’s Dow Jones index was up 1.5 per cent while the S&P 500 was 1.8 per cent higher.

In Europe, the UK’s FTSE 100 was up 2.1 per cent. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 1.2 per cent higher.

More to follow.