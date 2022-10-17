Global Ports expects 2023 passenger volumes above pre-pandemic levels

Global Ports is expecting 11 million passengers to embark on its cruises next year, well above pre-pandemic levels.

The cruise port operator announced today it was expecting 4,538 cruise call reservations from January to December 2023, 26 per cent up on pre-pandemic levels. 

The company – which has a presence in the Mediterranean as well as in the Caribbean and Asia-Pacific – like many others was dealt a hard blow as a result of the pandemic.

But it recovered well following the end of travel restrictions. 

