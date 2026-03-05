Global expansion becomes the new growth engine for businesses

UK businesses are increasingly looking overseas for growth. Santander’s most recent Trade Barometer 2025 research shows nearly half are now considering global expansion. This is up from a third from the previous wave, and more than double the number from 2023.

However, overseas expansion presents new challenges. Our research shows nearly half of businesses see political uncertainty and navigating new regulatory regimes as their top barriers. This reflects ongoing tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and strained US-China relations. Businesses face many challenges when looking to expand overseas. These include high costs, labour shortages and operational risks. Businesses also highlight a lack of reliable market intelligence as a significant blocker to growth.

Trade news moves fast. So, it’s vital that businesses get the support they need to navigate emerging challenges and opportunities.

Introducing Navigator Global by Santander – your global growth platform

Export globally – faster, simpler, smarter

Navigator Global is a unique growth platform. It gives businesses everything they need to simplify global trade and grow with confidence. It’s been built to precisely address the pain points businesses feel when expanding internationally.

The platform simplifies decision-making and cuts costs. It helps to connect businesses with verified support at every stage.

When businesses sign up, they get access to tailored Action Plans. These Action Plans help businesses cut through the noise. They help move big ideas into daily execution. They provide clear instructions, practical resources, and progress tracking. This means businesses always know what to do next or who they can speak to for advice.

The platform also gives access to a global network of in-market experts. It offers a feed of live intelligence and opportunities. This is all tailored to each business. In a complex world, clarity is key. That’s why we provide expert articles and timely market intelligence. This intelligence is proprietary and comes direct from interactions with buyers and providers on the ground in-market.

Plus, there’s an extensive schedule of events and webinars. All aimed to help educate businesses on key sectors and trade corridors.

By signing up, businesses become part of the Navigator Global club. This gives them faster, smarter, and more confident trade decisions. All achieved through value-driving tools and trusted expert access. Plus, cost savings and exclusive member-only incentives.

Navigator Global was launched in November 2025 and is already making a real impact for businesses. We’ve already been able to support businesses with complex issues.

One example is a drinks company. They recently had a shipment blocked at the Spanish border. This was because of a discrepancy with the documentation. This was in spite of their logistics provider telling them it was all correct. It resulted in the load being destroyed, which cost the business thousands of pounds.

Navigator Global was able to step in quickly. We introduced the business to a key provider on the platform. They quickly identified an issue with the commodity code. All other shipments have now been able to pass through without a problem.

The platform also facilitates introductions between businesses and potential new buyers. For example, Navigator Global has recently introduced a large beauty company to buyers in India where conversations are now underway. It has also helped a fashion company start conversations with a buyer in Mexico. These are just two live examples of how we are helping businesses on their journey to global expansion.

What we do differently

We’re an ecosystem. Made up of a global network of in-market trade experts and over 250 verified providers. Plus, an insights and intelligence powerhouse.

We know that no two businesses are the same. That’s why we take the time to truly understand each one’s needs as they grow. We draw on our connections, insights and expertise. This allows us to provide tailored solutions for today and the future. We work with businesses to help turn their ambitions into reality.

Take your business further. Speak to your Santander relationship team today. Or sign up to Navigator Global by Santander for free (Standard Membership): https://navigator.global/gb