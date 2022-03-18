GlaxoSmithKline will not begin any new clinical trials in Russia

GSK

Britain’s second-biggest drug maker, GlaxoSmithKline, won’t begin any new clinical trials in Russia because of the war against Ukraine.

It made the announcement following similar moves by major US pharmaceutical giants Pfizer, Merck and Eli Lilly.

The UK’s biggest company in the industry, AstraZeneca, is still conducting trials – but is considering ending them, according to The Guardian.

Russia has been subject to major international sanctions with multi-nationals and global brands pulling out of the country, over claims it has committed war crimes against Ukraine.

GSK, which has no manufacturing sites in Russia or Ukraine, is still providing essential medicines to people and will push on with existing testing.

It is also “providing targeted humanitarian support” to people in Ukraine through various NGOs, and has donated £3.25million to the Red Cross and Save the Children, and £250,000 to Crown Agents to fund 2,500 medical trauma kits, according to its website.

AstraZeneca employs at least 1,500 people in Russia and Ukraine, which constitutes one per cent of its £34bn annual sales.

Its executive vice-president of biopharmaceuticals research & development, Sir Mene Pangalos, told the Guardian: “The most important thing for us is to keep our employees safe and to make sure the supply of medicines to all these countries remains so people don’t get sick”.