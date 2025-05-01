Gibson Dunn nabs senior lawyer from its US competitor

US law firm Gibson Dunn has snapped up a senior lawyer from competitor Milbank to co-chair its transportation and space practice group.

Partner James Cameron joins the firm’s finance practice group after a long tenure at Milbank.

Partner James Cameron

Cameron, who specialises in structured and asset finance, has advised high-profile clients, including SMBC Aviation Capital, on its $1.6bn acquisition of Goshawk Aviation’s commercial aircraft leasing platform.

He will lead the transport and space group along with Madalyn Miller, who is based in New York.

The US firm has expanded its transactions teams in London over the past year. New arrivals include finance partners Kavita Davis and David Irvine, M&A partner Will McDonald and private equity partner Will Summers.

Cameron commented on his new role: “Gibson Dunn provides a market-leading platform for supporting clients in the transportation, defence, satellite, connectivity and related sectors.”

“I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues across the finance, corporate, private equity, tax, funds and restructuring teams,” he added.

Miller added, “James is the biggest name in the transportation sector globally and has a well-deserved reputation for steering high-level industry players on large financing transactions, M&A, and restructurings.”

“We’re delighted to have him join our growing international team,” she concluded.