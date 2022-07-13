GetBusy increases full year guidance despite market volatilities

Productivity software company GetBusy has increased its revenue guidance for the full year.

GetBusy has increased its revenue guidance for the full year to £18.4m despite current market volatilities.

In the six months ended 30 June, the productivity software provider posted a 21 per cent increase in its annual recurring revenue to £18m, while recurring revenue went up 19 per cent to £8.5m.

Following a loss of £472,000 last year, GetBusy’s adjusted EBITDA returned to black with a profit of £24,000.

“Momentum has continued to build during GetBusy’s record first half of 2022, with constant currency ARR growth of 21 per cent stronger than we reported in our AGM update two months ago,” said chief executive Daniel Rabie.

“As we continue to win new clients in our core markets, introduce new capabilities into our existing client base and establish a foothold in new markets, we anticipate that ARR growth will remain strong throughout H2, and we now expect revenue in 2022 to be ahead of previously upgraded expectations.”