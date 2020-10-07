Get the Keirs in? Starmer calls for review of 10pm curfew

Sir Keir Starmer has called for the government to review its 10pm curfew on pubs, restaurants and bars if it cannot provide any scientific evidence for its effectiveness.

The Labour leader said at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) today that parliament and the public “deserves to know” if there is a scientific basis for the restriction and that this question was “now screaming out”.

Read more: England’s 10pm curfew may be scrapped as government delays vote

Parliament will vote on England’s 10pm hospitality venue curfew next week, with a growing number of Tory backbenchers preparing to vote against the measure.

Boris Johnson did not say whether he would publish any scientific evidence before that vote.

“The basis on which we set out the curtailment of hospitality is the basis which [Starmer] accepted it two weeks ago, which is to reduce the spreadof the virus,” Johnson said.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

The curfew has been widely criticised for leading to packed Tube stations and street parties after venues shut, with London mayor Sadiq Khan claiming that it may be driving Covid rates up.

A Conservative rebellion against the 10pm curfew is continuing to grow with some speculating that up to 45 MPs are prepared to defy the party whip and vote against the Prime Minister.

The England restrictions will only be voted on by English MPs, giving the government a 156-majority.

This means that 79 Conservative MPs – and all opposition MPs – would need to vote against the curfew for it to be overturned.

Starmer did not today say how Labour would vote when the 10pm curfew comes before parliament.

“The Prime Minister knows there are deeply held views across the country on this,” he said.

Read more: Greene King to close pubs as 10pm curfew cripples sales

“One question is now screaming out – is there a scientific basis for the 10pm rule?

“The public deserve to know, parliament deserves to know. If there is [evidnece for the rule], why doesn’t government do itself a favour and publish it and if not, why doesn’t the government review the rule?”