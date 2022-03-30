Germany raises prospect of power rationing with emergency gas plans

Germany has triggered emergency plans to manage gas supplies following the Kremlin’s demand for contracts to be paid in roubles.

This has raised the prospect of power rationing in Europe’s largest economy if Russia further reduces gas flows into Germany.

Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck has activated the ‘early warning phase’ of an existing emergency plan.

This means that a crisis team from the economics ministry, the regulator and the private sector will monitor domestic imports and storage.

If supplies fall short, Germany’s network regulator can ration gas supplies, with industry being first in line for cuts.

Preferential treatment would be given to private households and hospitals.

Habeck told a news conference the country’s gas supplies were safeguarded for the time being but he urged consumers and companies to reduce consumption, saying “every kilowatt hour counts”.

He said: “We must increase precautionary measures to be prepared for an escalation on the part of Russia. With the declaration of the early warning level, a crisis team has convened.”

European and UK gas prices have spiked over 10 per cent today after the announcement.

The ‘early warning’ phase is the first of three potential stages, with the government able to trigger the “alarm” and “emergency” phases if the situation worsens.

The latest measures from the government follow calls from BDEW – which represents nearly 2,000 supply operators – for the German government to set up an early warning system to tackle potential gas shortages.

Its president, Kerstin Andreae, said: “There are concrete and serious indications that the gas supply situation is about to deteriorate.”

The announcement suggests European Union (EU) member states are bracing for Russia to cut supplies into the region – with Russia not backing down from its request for rouble payments.

The trading bloc remains split over the prospect of imposing sanctions energy sanctions on Russia – with the EU relying on the country for around 40 per cent of its natural gas, and with Germany depending on the country for over half its supplies.

While it suspended the Nord Stream 2 approval process last month – cutting down gas supplies from the country would have serious ramifications for its economy and raise the possibility of blackouts.

Half of Germany’s 41.5m households heat with natural gas while the country’s industry accounted for a third of the 100bn cubic metres of national demand in 2021.

The EU is aiming to cut its dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year, and end Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027.

Russia to unveil rouble payment system

Russia’s demand for rouble payments was rejected by G7 nations and EU leaders earlier this week.

The call is widely perceived as a retaliation for the West imposing heavy sanctions on following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last Friday, the US revealed it will aim to supply 15 bcm of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU this year in hopes of easing supply worries.

Russia has not said when the currency change will take effect but could reveal its plans for rouble payments on Thursday later this week.

The country’s central bank, the government and Gazprom are set to present their proposals for rouble gas payments to Russian President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, has warned that oil, grain, metals, fertiliser, coal and timber exports could also soon be priced the same way.

Markets are anxious to see how the dispute over Russia’s insistence on rouble payments play out as consumers in Europe grapple with exploding energy prices that have forced governments to announce fiscal relief measures.

ussian gas deliveries to Europe on three key pipeline routes showed a slight upward tick on Wednesday morning include the resumption of westward flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany, operator data showed.

Flows along the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Poland returned to a westward flow at the German border point of Mallnow for the first time since March 15, rising to 101,453 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) for the hours from 0700 GMT, data from operator Gascade showed.

Meanwhile, Gazprom has booked westbound transit capacity for Yamal-Europe pipeline for a second day.

The usually westbound pipeline reversed on March 15 as nominations to ship gas into Germany fell to zero, while Polish customers bought gas from Germany.

The Kremlin-backed gas giant has continued to supply gas into Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers and that flows remain high.