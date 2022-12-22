Germany fall below Morocco in Fifa world rankings

Morocco have climbed above Germany in the Fifa world rankings after their World Cup semi-final run. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Germany have fallen below Morocco in the Fifa world rankings after they crashed out of this month’s World Cup in the group stages.

Brazil remain at the summit of the rankings but Argentina climb up to second, with France third and England below Belgium in fifth.

Italy – who failed to qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar – have fallen to eighth but are above Spain, who drop to 10th.

Morocco – who became the first Arab or African nation to make it to the semi-finals of the quadrennial event – are 11th with Switzerland 12th, the United States 14th and Germany down in 14th.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia climb into the top 50 and are sandwiched between Ireland and Burkina Faso.

Ranking by continent

Japan’s climb to No20 means they top the Asian contingent in the rankings while Morocco replace Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal as Africa’s highest ranked nation.

The USA have taken top spot in the North and Central American regions with Mexico, Costa Rica, Canada and Panama all falling.

Brazil top the South American rankings ahead of world champions Argentina, as well as Uruguay and Columbia while New Zealand maintain top spot of the Oceania region.

France top the Uefa rankings with Belgium, England the Netherlands and Croatia completing the top five.

Rankings – top 20