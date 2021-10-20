Germany central bank chief quits with parting inflation shot

The chief of Germany’s central bank has stepped down five years earlier than expected, dishing out one final warning on inflation to European policymakers before leaving.

Jens Weidmann will leave his role as head of the Bundesbank on December 31 for personal reasons, half a decade before his term was supposed to end.

As he announced his departure, Weidmann, a monetary hawk during his tenure, fired one final warning to the European policymakers on the risks that inflation could pose to the area’s economy.

In a message to staff, he said “it will be crucial not to look one-sidedly at deflationary risks, but not to lose sight of prospective inflationary dangers either.”

The decision on who should succeed Weidmann, a former economic advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, will be left to the new German government, likely to be a coalition led by current finance minister Olaf Scholz.