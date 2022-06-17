George Michael: Freedom Uncut review: Singer personally sets record straight

It’s clear that the real George Michael is quite different from the caricature created by the tabloids during his life. Just over five years on from his death, Freedom Uncut, the late singer’s final work, offers a personal perspective on his legacy. Featuring heavy involvement from Michael himself (who is credited as a director), George Michael: Freedom Uncut is the story of who the man was as an artist.

Featuring mostly off-screen narration from him, it charts the turbulent years between the albums Faith and the release of his Greatest Hits album, Ladies & Gentlemen.

It doesn’t cover anything fans won’t already know, devoting a lot of time to his court case with Sony over his artistic freedom, as well as the 1997 arrest that forced him to come out as gay in spectacular, defiant fashion. What is different is the personal perspective: Michael acknowledges that the anger behind the Sony case was fuelled by AIDS, and throughout his career a hesitance for the public to really know him.

The world has changed, as well – his coming out was decried as seedy at the time by the media, but viewed retrospectively is astonishingly brave, celebrating his sexuality in a way that few (if any) had done before. Like many official biographies, it can be selective – his years in Wham! barely consume 15 minutes of run-time. The interviewees are a friendly crowd of friends and collaborators, but there’s some interesting gems including James Corden’s admission that Carpool Karaoke was inspired by the success of his Comic Relief sketch with Michael, while Liam Gallagher’s declaration of “MODERN. DAY. ELVIS!” is a baffling but charming tribute.

Indeed, Freedom Uncut’s biggest reveal is just how influential Michael was. When the opening credits feature both Kate Moss and a cover from Adele, you know you’re talking about someone who has made an impact.

George Michael: Freedom Uncut is in selected cinemas now