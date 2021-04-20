George Floyd: Policeman found guilty in murder trial

Jurors in Minneapolis have found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd last year.

Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest last May.

The footage, which was widely shared on social media, triggered mass protests around the world.

Chauvin had pleaded not guilty of charges including second degree murder.

US President Joe Biden had said that he was “praying” that the jury came to the right verdict in the case.

Jurors were sequestered yesterday after closing arguments by both legal teams.

Police and the National Guard have been deployed in Minneapolis, Washington DC and elsewhere ahead of today’s verdict.

