General election 2019: Tory lead over Labour shrinks in latest poll

A shock last minute poll has given the Conservatives their smallest lead of the 2019 election campaign.

A Savanta ComRes poll for The Telegraph has the Tories on 41 per cent and Labour on 36 per cent.

Read more: General Election: Moment of truth for Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn

The polling means the outcome is “too close to call”, according to the pollsters.

They predict the Conservatives would gain a six-seat majority with the result, but that a hung parliament is a plausible outcome.

The survey also found that one-in-five voters intending to vote Labour does not want to see Jeremy Corbyn leading a majority government.

Meanwhile, 17 per cent of those surveyed said they would leave the country if Corbyn became prime minister.

It comes after YouGov’s MRP poll, which correctly picked a hung parliament in 2017, predicted a 28-seat Tory majority on Tuesday.

The same poll two weeks ago had Johnson’s party winning by double that amount, confirming that the race indeed seems to be tightening.

The Prime Minister spoke to a crowd of Conservative supporters and campaigners last night in Stratford, warning against complacency.

“We all know what happened two years ago,” he said.

“We know we cannot trust the opinion polls and we know this contest is tight and getting tighter.”

Corbyn finished campaign last night by banging home his party’s message about the need to improve Britain’s public services.

He said there was a “greater understanding” now from the public that the country “cannot go on with underfunded public services”.

Read more: Your guide to the General Election: Everything to know

Speaking to the BBC last night, the Labour leader talked up his chances of walking into Number 10 tomorrow.

“We have travelled all round the country and the enthusiasm of our party’s supporters working together to get out there with our message is incredible – and I think that message is getting through,” he said.