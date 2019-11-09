General Election 2019: How do I register to vote?

Everything you need to know about how to vote in the upcoming general election on Thursday 12 December.

Who is eligible to vote in the general election?

To vote you must be 18 or older on the day of election and a UK, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen.

You must also be a resident in the UK, or if you are living overseas, have registered to vote in the last 15 years.

In order to vote you will also need to be on the electoral register. You can register online and only need to do so once, unless you have moved address or changed your name.

This must be done by 26 November. You can check if you are registered with your local authority, the details of which can be found here.

How do I cast my vote at the general election?

Prior to the general election date, poll cards will be sent out to all of those registered to vote detailing the location of their polling station.

You will then be able to vote there on 12 December between 7am and 10pm.

If you are unable to make it on the day, you can vote using a postal or proxy vote.

How do I apply for a postal vote?

If you unable to vote on the election date then a postal vote is a convenient alternative.

Anyone in England, Scotland and Wales can apply for a postal vote without providing a reason.

You can apply for a postal vote using the form here, but must do so by 5pm on 26 November.

“Once you have completed the form and signed it, you need to send it to the electoral registration team for your local council,” says Ailsa Irvine, director of electoral administration and guidance at the electoral Commission.

“You can send your form by post. The electoral registration team at your local council should also be able to accept a scanned copy of your form by email, but it’s worth double-checking with them first.”

How do I apply for a proxy vote?

Voting in the general election by a proxy means you appoint someone to vote on your behalf, either at the polling station or by post.

For this, you will need to give a reason why you can’t get to your polling station on the day.

“This may be because you’re going to be on holiday, or have a physical condition which means you can’t get to your polling station on polling day,” explains Irvine.

“Anyone can be your proxy as long as they are eligible to vote in the election and they are willing to vote on your behalf,” she adds. “Your proxy cannot be a proxy for more than two people at any one election, unless they are a close relative.”

You can download the proxy vote form here and must send it to electoral registration team for your local council.

The deadline for applying by proxy is slightly later, at 5pm on 4 December, unless you require a postal proxy vote, in which case it’s still 26 November.

What if I’m a student with more than one address?

If you are a student with a home address and term-time address it is possible that you are lawfully registered to vote in more than one constituency.

However, it is an offence to cast more than one vote on your behalf in a general election which carries an unlimited fine in England and Wales, or £5000 in Scotland.

The Electoral Registration Officer at your local council must be satisfied that you are resident at an address before confirming your registration there.