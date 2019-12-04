General Election 2019: Conservatives set out vision for first 100 days of new government

The Conservatives have pledged to deliver Brexit within the first 100 days of a majority government.

Boris Johnson, who this summer committed to leaving the EU by 31 October “come what may”, said if voters return a Tory majority in the election next week he will push the Withdrawal Agreement through parliament to meet the new deadline of 31 January.

February will then see a “post-Brexit Budget”, which will include tax cuts. A new year Queen’s Speech will also start the process to bring forward legislation for a new immigration system, boost funding for schools and the NHS and introduce tough new sentences for terrorists.

Other pledges include changing the law to end the automatic release of serious violent and sexual offenders at the half way point; launching the biggest review of our defence, security and foreign policy since the end of the Cold War and changing the law to increase the amount that migrants pay to use “our NHS”.

Johnson has also promised to begin cross-party talks to find “an enduring solution” to the social care crisis.

He said: “This is the most important election in a generation – important because it will define if we go forward as a country or remain stuck, stalled, repeating the same arguments of the last three years with yet more damaging uncertainty.

“In just seven days time the British people will have to choose between a working majority government or yet another gridlocked hung Parliament.”

Without a majority, 13 December would be the start of a “nightmare” with a Jeremy Corbyn-led government.

“Next year will be Groundhog Day in Parliament with MPs arguing every day about the referendum and businesses and families left in limbo, unable to plan their futures,” Johnson said.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said Labour will bring forward the party’s own vision for the next 100 days.

“We want to hit the ground running,” he said.

“We can’t wait for the implementation of those policies because they are so desperately needed.”

