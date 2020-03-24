The gender pay reporting rules have been waived due to coronavirus

The annual reporting of gender pay gaps at UK businesses will not be required this year.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission and Government Equality Office made the announcement as the country comes to terms with unprecedented restrictions to combat coronavirus.

Last night, the Prime Minister announced wide ranging restrictions on social interaction to prevent the virus spreading.

These included limits on the type of shops which are open, tightened criteria for leaving home and powers for the police to enforce these measures.

Read more: Gender pay gap: UK women earn £263,000 less than men over working life

In a joint statement, equalities minister Liz Truss and EHRC chair David Issac, said: “We recognise that employers across the country are facing unprecedented uncertainty and pressure at this time.”

“Because of this we feel it is only right to suspend enforcement of gender pay gap reporting this year,” Issac and Truss added.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced several measures to help businesses through the crisis yet, he is under pressure to do more to help the self employed.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime



The difference between what men and women are paid for equal work has risen up the agenda in recent years.

The figures have had to be disclosed by law since 2018.

A high profile example has been the BBC with several high profile presenters taking the corporation to court over pay settlements.

Mixed results

The numbers released this time last year showed an increase in the gender pay gap at the country’s largest employers.

However, firms in London were recorded as paying women more.

Challenger bank Monzo saw its gap narrow particularly fast.

Read more: Stop unfairly demonising firms that have large gender pay gaps