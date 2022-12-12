GDP grows by 0.5 per cent in October but UK’s lag remains

Commuters cross London Bridge, (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

The UK’s GDP grew by 0.5 per cent in October but lags and remains down when looking at growth over the past three months.

The economy shrank by 0.6 per cent in September, which was affected by the additional bank holiday for the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today.

While the GDP spike will bring welcome news to economists, the figure remains down by 0.3 per cent in the three months to October.

David Bharier, head of research at the British Chamber of Commerce, said the jump in October has been “overshadowed” by the wider picture showing a contraction.

He added that the spike is unlikely to halt the recession the UK is walking into.

“The BCC’s latest quarterly economic forecast expects the UK economy to be in recession for five consecutive quarters,” he said.

“Business confidence has been falling dramatically as firms face into a wall of higher prices and energy bills, increased taxation, and rising borrowing costs.

“Unless the Government helps create a stable environment to allow businesses to invest, the UK faces a long-term loss of competitiveness.”