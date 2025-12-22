GBC AG Analyst Coverage Report on Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit Completed and Published

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN IT0005450819) (“Mexedia” or the “Company”) informs that the analyst coverage report prepared by GBC AG – one of the leading independent financial research firms in Germany –, developed within an issuer-sponsored research framework, has been completed and is now publicly available.

The report follows the re-initiation of analyst coverage by GBC AG previously communicated by the Company and is based exclusively on publicly available information. The content, assumptions and conclusions of the report are solely attributable to the analyst.

The GBC AG analyst coverage report is available on the Company’s official website at the following address: https://mexedia.com/en/financial-statements-and-reports/ and on the analyst’s website.

Daniel Gilcher, Chief Financial Officer of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit, stated: “The completion and publication of the analyst coverage report by GBC AG represents the conclusion of a process aimed at ensuring the availability of structured and independent analysis to the market, in line with transparency and disclosure standards applicable to listed companies.”

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is an Italian company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, operating internationally in the telecommunications sector. The Company operates through a proprietary communication services platform, with an industrial model focused on operational efficiency and long-term sustainability. As a Società Benefit, Mexedia integrates social and environmental responsibility objectives into its development model.

Information pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation

This press release is issued pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation). The information contained in the GBC AG analyst coverage report constitutes independent analysis and does not represent evaluations, forecasts or recommendations made by the Company. Mexedia assumes no responsibility for the content, assumptions or conclusions of the analyst.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations and assessments and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. This press release does not constitute an offer to the public or a solicitation to invest.

